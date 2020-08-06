LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Valley families are still in critical need of food. The recent opening of a temporary food distribution site was proof of that.
Three Square Food Bank in partnership with Wells Fargo opened up the site at Cheyenne and Jones at 7 a.m. on Aug. 6. Cars lined up before 4 a.m.
The event was slated to run until 10 a.m. but the long line quickly exhausted the site's resources. The line was cut after 432 cars.
“All of these food distribution sites that they do, it helps people," said Christina Sanders.
Sanders was one of the first in line. She said she was laid off and hasn't received any unemployment money since she filed in May.
"People wait in line three, four hours and we’re not complaining about waiting because we’re getting something that’s saving us money. We’re not having to use out of our $190 food stamps that you get each month,” she said.
The temporary sites will run every Thursday for eight weeks, ending on Sept. 24th. Food distribution will start at 7 a.m. and go until supplies are exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.