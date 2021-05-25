LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of Las Vegas' biggest events is coming back and officially announced its return in a big way.
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is returning to town in December. The 10-day event brings hundreds of thousands of people to Southern Nevada.
On Tuesday night, seven world champion cowboys returned to Las Vegas and were welcomed with a “Back in Vegas” tribute video on the canopy of the Freemont Street Experience, featuring their names in lights and a greeting from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.
It’s been a Las Vegas tradition since 1985, until last year when it moved to Arlington, Texas due of COVID-19 restrictions.
It’s grown to be a festival with the rodeo, dozens of concerts and nightly viewing parties. It is the biggest event Las Vegas Events produces, according to President Pat Christenson.
“This rodeo we will have prepared 17 months for,” Christenson said.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates that the total economic impact of NFR in 2019 was more than $175 million. This year, organizers are planning for more people than ever.
“I think the pent-up demand and the fact that these fans missed a year of it in Vegas ... We are expecting more than we did in '19,” Christenson said.
The rodeo is scheduled for December 2 through 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The events are always a sell-out.
