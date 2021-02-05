LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Nevadans who received a first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in early January could be eligible to receive their second dose without an appointment at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
On Friday, there were a mix of people with appointments and walk-ins.
You could be eligible if you received your first dose Jan. 4-9 at a site operated by the Southern Nevada Health District or any of its community partners.
When you arrive at the convention center, make sure you have your vaccine card to prove you have had the first shot.
You also have to bring your identification with you. The walk-ins are allowed for only patients who have received the Moderna vaccine. Walk-ins are reserved for those who received their first dose no sooner than 28 days prior, the health district said.
You can walk in for an appointment between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. or until the supply of Moderna vaccine is out.
The health district said people who attempt to walk in for their first coronavirus vaccine will be turned away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.