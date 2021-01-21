LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Questions are coming up about getting the COVID-19 vaccine second dose. How, when, and where will I be able to get it?
You might need to plan ahead.
If you registered through University Medical Center and got the first dose at the Encore, your second appointment should be made automatically after getting the first dose, the hospital has said.
On the other hand, if you registered through the Southern Nevada Health District website and got the first dose at Cashman Center, your second appointment will not be made automatically. Patients who received their first dose through the health district will need to return to the website to book an appointment for their second dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.