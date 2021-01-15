LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District this week launched a large COVID-19 vaccine center at Cashman Center in Las Vegas and announced plans for other vaccine sites around the city.

Unfortunately for those who live in Southern Nevada outside of Las Vegas, not much has been announced in the way of vaccination sites.

Here's what to do if you need a COVID-19 vaccination appointment outside of the Las Vegas area.

BOULDER CITY

On Friday, Boulder City officials announced that it would launch a COVID-19 vaccination program for seniors 70 years or older and educators starting Jan. 25.

Officials ask for appointments to be made via the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256.

MESQUITE

According to Mesquite's health website, residents can begin making appointments online or in person on Friday, Jan. 22. Vaccinations are set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Officials said appointments will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Rising Star Field House at 333 N. Sandhill. Vaccines will be offered at no cost.

The latest vaccine information for Mesquite residents can be found online.

NYE COUNTY

Nye County residents interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine can fill out an interest form online.

According to Nye County officials, the Department of Emergency Management is working with the state on a vaccination distribution plan. Nye County officials said they will promote the COVID-19 vaccine once it is more widely available to residents later this year.

OTHER AREAS

Immunize Nevada has a breakdown of where every county stands in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The group will update its plans online.