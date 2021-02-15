LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three weeks ago at Henderson's Sun City Anthem mass vaccination site, administrators had to shorten their first dose appointment eligibility window from 18 days to 10 days due to a vaccine shortage, according to a city official.
Now, while giving out second doses, healthcare workers are being extra mindful to make sure no dose goes to waste, and it starts in the mornings.
Each morning for Sun City Anthem's site, the Pfizer vaccine gets picked up from Southern Nevada Health District and enjoys a high-security escort ride from the local police department.
Once there, the vials are transported inside the facility by Community Ambulance. The City of Henderson contracted with the private EMS company to administer shots.
"Community Ambulance gets that vaccine, and they start drawing it out of the vials,” said Jeremy Hynds, City of Henderson emergency management official.
"It comes in the morning, it comes in a cooler. The cooler is temperature-controlled throughout the whole day,” said Michelle Maurer, Advanced EMT for Community Ambulance.
When the Pfizer vaccine is taken out of the cooler, it is in a concentrated form and has a 15 minute thaw process, according to Maurer.
"After that thaw process is completed, it has a two hour window, at which point the saline is added as a diluent to the concentrated amount,” said Maurer.
In other words, the saline basically activates the Pfizer vaccine in that two hour window, readying it for administration.
But once it's activated, the clock starts again.
"After it's drawn, it's only a certain amount of time that they can be out of there,” said Hynds.
Six hours, to be exact.
"Once it is diluted, that vaccine at that point then has a six hour window, at which point it can be drawn into individual syringes that are then administered by our company to people that are brought in,” said Maurer.
What stays in the cooler untouched, can be returned to the Health District.
"We only draw up and reconstitute the amount that they have on their reservation list for the day,” said Maurer.
On Monday, that was 803 doses. Workers were able to get all needed doses diluted by around noon.
Maurer says all the painstaking logistics are worth it in the end.
"This has been such a long time coming, it's been such a nice turn of events,” said Maurer. “Healthcare's definitely taken -- it's taken a big hit, as far as emotionally and like mentally, and so this kind of one of those situations where we don't get very often, to be like -- to see through the good guy side, and to really get that closure on a situation that feels like -- to everyone – is, kind of, so out of their control.”
She added, “To just kind of give people back a sense of freedom to their lives has been really cool."
Even though the second dose appointments mirror the first dose appointments at this site, Hynds said they're bringing fewer vaccines into this facility this week in anticipation of fewer people.
Why fewer? Because some people may have already gotten their second dose elsewhere, so as Hynds said, they want to be sure not to take too many doses from the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.