LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County is the third-largest county by size in the U.S., but only has around 45,000 residents with most of the population living in the southern portion of the county near Pahrump.
The county is tasked with the vaccination of its residents, but a sparse and spread out rural population offers serious logistical hurdles for officials to overcome.
“From a logistics standpoint, time is a big consideration, and when we go into the most remote areas of Nye County, we have to make sure we have the most appropriate resources available,” said Scott Lewis, the Nye County director of emergency management. "We simply can't go back to the store or the county health office to get the supplies or the vaccines that may be required. We have to rethink the process and make sure that we have all that all the supplies in the materials necessary to complete the pods.”
Pods are the county's solution to vaccinating the rural populations by temporarily setting up on county buildings and using these facilities to vaccinate the population either through a walk-up as a drive-thru vaccination site.
“One of the things we do is we recognize fixed facilities that are available to us that have the necessary infrastructure to complete the mission. We have to have laboratories we have to have the environment where people can either people can stay in their cars and do drive through pods or they go into the facility itself and maintain the spatial considerations and the distancing,” said Lewis.
Due to the remoteness of the areas, the crews must bring a lot of what they will need to make sure that they don’t run out of supplies.
One of the supplies you can’t easily find in rural Nevada is the COVID-19 vaccine.
To keep appointment no-shows from wasting the vaccine, crews have built up a long list of people who want it but are ineligible. Instead of letting the vaccine go to waste, they get ahold of them for inoculation.
Beyond the facilities, the emergency management team also uses old Pahrump Valley Fire equipment to distribute the vaccine.
“The biggest part is letting you know that we are going to be there. We rely a lot on these community services out there for outreach like food pantries,” said Patrick Lazenby, the administrator for Nye County Emergency Management.
“So far, we've used the mobile units for reaching out to some of the homeless populations, to some of the homebound. The senior center just gives us a list of whom they have that they know is homebound and can't leave. We get their addresses and go meet up with them," he said.
These rural parts of Nevada lack many of communication methods available in larger cities. Officials say word of mouth is how many find out about these pods.
