HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Biden administration is allowing small business owners to exclusively apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans for two weeks starting on Wednesday.
“Thank God. If you are a small business owner, you know that we have to scrap for every dollar that we make,” said Stephanie Batemon, owner of Circa Salon in Henderson.
Batemon said her business got hit hard last year when the Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all nonessential business to close.
She opened her salon only six weeks before.
“We did lose about five weeks of income, we were out about $15,000. I had to take another loan. A couple of my stylists were struggling, they didn’t have a lot of savings,” said Batemon.
She and her team applied for the PPP in March 2020, but were denied funds.
“We didn’t qualify and it had already gone to the big companies. So we were just out of luck being our little place,” said Batemon.
Experts say the second round process for applying for PPP will be similar to the first round. PPP loans will be given through lenders already approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
if you received a loan during the first round, Gina Bongiovi of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Trustees said to go back to the same lender.
Bongiovi said they will likely have a checklist of everything you need so you are ready to go on Wednesday.
Business owners who are looking to apply for PPP will need payroll records and income records for their business.
“I know that we have banks that are heavily involved with the chamber that are PPP lenders. Nevada State Bank, Bank of Nevada, all of those Nevada based banks to my knowledge participate in the program. The chamber hopes to serve as a resource as well,” said Bongiovi.
Other information about how to apply can be found at www.sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.