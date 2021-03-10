LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Now that the COVID-19 relief bill has passed, the question on everyone's mind is when will checks come in the mail and how much is expected?
Answer: It depends.
People earning less than $75,000 per year or couples who earn less than $150,000 together will each get a $1,400 check, but the payments phase out faster for those earning more.
Unlike in the previous round of stimulus payments, adult dependents, including college students, are expected to be eligible payment.
To see if you qualify for a third stimulus check and to see an estimate, visit this calculator tool.
