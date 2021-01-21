LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday released current data on vaccine distribution provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Immunization Program.
Data gathered as of Jan. 18 shows 49,982 vaccines have been administered for dose one in the valley and 10,650 vaccines have been distributed as part of dose 2.
A total of 30,893 (61.81%) vaccines were given to females, 19,059 (38.13%) were given to males and 30 (0.06%) were administered to individuals of unknown gender. The largest age bracket to receive the vaccine was patients between 24-49 years old accounting for 17,989 (35.99%). A graph below breaks down each age bracket.
|Age Group
|Total
|Percent
|18-24
|1,904
|3.81
|25-49
|17,989
|35.99
|50-54
|9,381
|18.77
|65+
|5,593
|11.19
|unknown
|15,115
|30.24
The health district also broke up data by race and ethnicity in the table below.
Race & Ethnicity
Total
Percent
White
17,623
35.26
Unknown
11,399
22.81
Asian
8,145
16.30
Hispanic
5,790
11.58
Other
3,837
7.68
Black/African American
2,643
5.29
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
382
0.76
American Indian/Alaska Native
163
0.33
The amount of vaccines in Las Vegas was also broken down by place of distribution: SNHD, hospitals and other establishments with eligible vaccine recipients such as 70+ patients and frontline health care workers.
|Administration Site
|Total
|Hospitals
|30,531
|SNHD - main site
|11,746
|Other locations
|18,355
Provided data was assessed by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance. Note: This is preliminary information. Delays in reporting and processing could alter numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.