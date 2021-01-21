COVID-19 VACCINE NEVADA2.JPG

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine at UMC in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

 (UMC)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday released current data on vaccine distribution provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Immunization Program.

Data gathered as of Jan. 18 shows 49,982 vaccines have been administered for dose one in the valley and 10,650 vaccines have been distributed as part of dose 2.

A total of 30,893 (61.81%) vaccines were given to females, 19,059 (38.13%) were given to males and 30 (0.06%) were administered to individuals of unknown gender. The largest age bracket to receive the vaccine was patients between 24-49 years old accounting for 17,989 (35.99%). A graph below breaks down each age bracket.

 Age GroupTotal Percent 
 18-24 1,904 3.81
 25-49 17,989 35.99
 50-54 9,381 18.77
 65+ 5,593 11.19
 unknown 15,115 30.24

The health district also broke up data by race and ethnicity in the table below.

 Race & Ethnicity

Total 

Percent 

 White

 17,623

 35.26 

 Unknown

 11,399

 22.81

 Asian

 8,145

 16.30

 Hispanic

 5,790

 11.58

 Other

 3,837

  7.68

 Black/African American

 2,643

  5.29

 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

 382

  0.76

 American Indian/Alaska Native

 163

  0.33

The amount of vaccines in Las Vegas was also broken down by place of distribution: SNHD, hospitals and other establishments with eligible vaccine recipients such as 70+ patients and frontline health care workers.

 Administration Site Total
 Hospitals 30,531
 SNHD - main site 11,746
 Other locations 18,355

Provided data was assessed by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance. Note: This is preliminary information. Delays in reporting and processing could alter numbers.

