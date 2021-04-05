LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students in all grades in the Clark County School District will be allowed to attend some form of in-person instruction starting Tuesday. So, how many students will head to the classroom, and how many will remain at a distance?
The CCSD on Monday provided updated numbers of students who are attending in person five days a week, and students who are engaging in hybrid learning.
According to the CCSD, 77,662 elementary school students will return for full-time in-person learning five days a week on Tuesday. 60,260 elementary school students will remain in distance education.
Middle and High Schools will continue to use three "cohorts" each with a different combination of days in school and days in distance learning. 31,963 students are in Cohort A; 29,516 are in Cohort B; and 109,748 are in Cohort C.
