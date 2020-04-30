HENDERSON (FOX5)-- No prom, no sports, and maybe a graduation. That's the senior year for Rian Anderson. The three sport athlete was preparing for her final track and field season before it got abruptly canceled from the coronavirus.
After overcoming a leg and knee injury, she was looking forward to her last shot with her teammates at Green Valley High School, but it never happened. Rian played basketball and ran in cross country and track and field. Her high school career maybe the last time she'll take part in sports as she focuses on studying physical therapy and exercise science at Dixie State University.
She's devastated how her senior year has turned out, but has painfully accepted her new reality and can only focus on the positives that lie ahead.
