LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With commercial airline traffic slowing to a trickle because of the coronavirus pandemic, the challenge of forecasting weather will be a tougher task.
Commercial aircraft provide as many as 250 million weather observations per year for agencies like the National Weather Service.
Onboard weather systems measure wind speeds and temperatures at different levels of the atmosphere during takeoff, descent and inflight.
Cliff Mass, an atmospheric science professor at the University of Washington, said aircraft observations are the fourth most important source of weather information meteorologists use.
Todd Lericos at the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas said the impact of fewer aircraft observations won’t handicap forecasters.
They'll still be able to forecast, but predicting weather beyond 72 hours will be more challenging, according to Lericos.
About 95-percent of our observations come from weather satellite and they aren’t going away, the experts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.