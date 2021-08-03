LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Plenty of people are asking how long this latest mask mandate can last, and the answers depend on how long Clark County stays in its current surge of cases and hospitalizations.
The guidelines are in the Nevada Roadmap to Recovery Playbook.
Clark County is still one of 12 counties under a mask mandate, due to consistently high transmission rates for COVID-19. Those factors are outlined in the CDC tracker. Click here for CDC Tracker
According to the playbook, it states, "So my county could get rid of the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals?"
"Yes. If your county reduces transmission levels to moderate or low for two consecutive weeks," the playbook reads.
Clark County Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the factors include test positivity, hospitalizations and tests per day, as well as vaccinations.
"We want our community to stay open and our schools to stay open," Kirkpatrick said, asking for residents to wear masks to stop the spread.
"We are supposed to be under 160 positive [cases] per day. We are way above that," Kirkpatrick said. The latest numbers for Monday showed more than 900 cases.
Chairwoman Kirkpatrick said last week, it typically takes three weeks for a measure such as a mask mandate to show effects on case rates.
Esmeralda County, also under a mask mandate, has decreased its cases this week. If low cases continue for another week, its mask mandate could be lifted by August, 13, according to the Governor's office.
