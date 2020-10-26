LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More finical help has arrived to families affected by the pandemic in Southern Nevada.
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada announced a grant of nearly $600,000 to help low-income families with major home repairs, such as to their roof, air conditioners and heaters.
“During the pandemic, it’s important to recognize that for those living in a home with broken HVAC units or a failing roof, staying in the house can be just as dangerous as leaving it,” said RTSNV Executive Director Bob Cleveland. “This is the case for seniors – who make up half of RTSNV’s client base – as they are considered high-risk for complications from COVID-19 and are encouraged by state and public health officials to remain in their homes.”
The grant is expected to help around 90 families in unincorporated Clark County by the end of the year. Part of the money was made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“This aid will help our most vulnerable citizens make the repairs needed to allow them to remain in their homes safely,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly. “This is really important for these residents, especially since home repairs can be so expensive.”
To apply for the grant, visit Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.