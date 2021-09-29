LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is asking parents and guardians to use a hotline to report their student's COVID-19 status.
They can report their student's positive COVID-19 test result or their student's recent exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The CCSD COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It's not open on holidays.
Hotline: (702) 799-4322
The district is remind parents there is free COVID-19 testing options at Southern Nevada Health District, and vaccination resources are available at Southern Nevada Health District Vaccines
