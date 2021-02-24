LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine playbook shows hospitality workers as fourth in line for vaccine eligibility in the “frontline essential workforce" lane, but new CDC recommendations issued this week elevate the priority of hotel workers to category 1C.
So could Nevada's priorities shift again under this new federal guidance?
FOX5 reached out to state officials on whether this might have an impact, but they haven't yet responded.
Nevada's Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 hopes hospitality workers are prioritized. The group's spokeswoman, Bethany Khan, said they are going to be looking to future guidance from the state.
"Our communities need equitable access to the vaccine, and that includes the 60,000 frontline hospitality workers who work in casinos and throughout the resort industry here in Nevada," Khan said.
Throughout the pandemic, thousands of Nevada's hotel and resort industry workers -- professionals who cook, clean, serve food and drinks -- have been working in person with visitors. This compounds their risk for transmission.
As Khan points out, many of these workers are in communities deeply impacted by this virus.
"The Culinary Union supports efforts to include and prioritize allocation to hospitality workers, which includes black and brown communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the affects of COVID-19," Khan said.
The Culinary Union has a diverse membership; its members are approximately 54% Latinx, 18% white, 15% Asian, 12% Black, and less than 1% Indigenous Peoples, according to Khan.
"Since March 1st, sadly, 122 Culinary and Bartender's Union members and members of their immediate family have passed away due to COVID-19, and over 1,200 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19," she said.
That's why Khan said the Culinary union is hoping the rollout reaches their industry faster.
Right now, frontline community support workers are eligible for the shots. After that, frontline supply chain and logistic workers will be eligible, and after that, hotel workers. More information on the state's priority lanes can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.