LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to Nevada Hospital Association, COVID-19 patients make up more than 20% of all patients hospitalized in northern and rural areas of the state right now.
The climb in cases comes after a one-week period of relative stabilization, the association said in a weekly report posted on Wednesday. Hospitals in all areas of the state including Southern Nevada are considered to be at "alert" level for staffing, with the North at "warning" level for percent of hospital patients with COVID-19.
"Staffing has been elevated to an alert. And, as we are on the verge of flu season, hospitals have limited ability to deal with a surge of patients (all-cause). Augmentation staffing in the form of traveling nurses is essentially non-existent at this time," the association said.
Severe staffing shortages at hospitals and clinics can lead to ambulances being delayed at hospitals, difficulties discharging or transferring patients for further care, and delayed and canceled procedures. The association said such shortages are expected to continue in the long run.
"Hospitals can limit some services, limit the number of available beds, or augment staffing with employee incentives, overtime, or other enticements. All of these are viewed as short-term solutions to long-term problems," the association said.
The association also noted that the majority of new COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and that hospitals are asking local communities to get vaccinated, to help them.
"The overwhelming majority of these patients are unvaccinated, driving some hospitals to publish pleas with their neighborhoods and communities to get vaccinated," the NHA report said.
The full report is available below:
