LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Public visitation to Hoover Dam has temporarily been suspended by the Bureau of Reclamation, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

"Because of the nature of the structure and an inability to implement social distancing standards recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hoover Dam will temporarily close to visitors," the release stated.

This closure also encompasses tours and access to the visitor center.

However, water deliveries, powerplant operations and security detail will continue uninterrupted, the bureau said.

An estimated date of reopening was unknown Tuesday evening.

