LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will begin offering homebound seniors the opportunity to be vaccinated at home through its Meals on Wheels program.
“So many of those seniors are homebound because it’s probably safest for them to be there and many of them have mobility and transportation issues,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.
When making their weekly deliveries, Meals on Wheels drivers will give homebound seniors a flyer with information regarding receiving an at-home vaccination.
If clients are interested, drivers will make a note of it and Catholic Charities will compile a list.
“We’ll compile the list based on the database of Meals on Wheels clients. We’ll share that list with the health district. The health district will then coordinate with the fire department to get those vaccinations administered,” said Roberts.
No timeline for the program is available yet, but drivers started handing out flyers on Friday.
“I would expect by the middle or end of this week, we will have an update for how many people are interested in the vaccine. We think there will be a lot. We hope there will be a lot. Hopefully by the end of the week we will have a better handle on the numbers,” Roberts said.
Meals on Wheels currently serves 2,400 hundred homebound seniors. About 800 more are on a waiting list to enroll in the program.
