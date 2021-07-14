LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As COVID-19 cases surge across Southern Nevada, researchers are hoping sick patients are willing to seek relief in clinical trials for medicines for COVID-19 patients.
More than a year and a half into the pandemic, there are still few options for patients recovering with mild to moderate symptoms at home.
Doctors at the Forte Family Practice Infusion Center and Las Vegas Medical Research Center have explored options from IV treatments, intramuscular injections, pills and even inhalers.
Dr. Bobby Mocherla said the new treatments available from several months ago also address the new variants.
Patients must present symptoms and be recently infected. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.