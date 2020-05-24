LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As restrictions around Southern Nevada are relaxed and people venture back outside, nurseries are experiencing more business than usual.
"We've just been extremely busy, a lot of customers coming in looking for a lot of different things, roses, fruit trees. We're selling a lot of our big shade trees, privacy trees. We've just been really busy this year," said Michael McConnell, general manager of Moon Valley Nurseries on Eastern Avenue. “We don’t do the volume that we’re doing right now.”
McConnell said the reason for the gardening boom is most likely a desire to be outdoors after being stuck inside for months.
"I think a lot of people are trying to get out right now and come down to the nursery, it's a beautiful place to be. We've got all the trees and plants and we're outside so, people are really loving coming out," said McConnell.
Customers said they are being drawn to nurseries to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and mild weather.
For many, gardening is also providing a much needed distraction.
"Not much else to do and I like gardening. It takes my mind off of everything else that's going on," said 18-year-old recent high school graduate Michael Stella. “I’m here buying fruits and veggies for the garden in my courtyard."
Others are longing to get back to a simper time.
"We used to live in the Bay area, San Francisco, and now that we moved here and quarantined all of a sudden, we miss our nice garden in San Francisco," said Summerlin resident Ed Reyes.
Among the nurseries top selling items are rose bushes and fruit trees.
"We have the best lemon trees right now. People are eating them up and they are flying out of here faster than I can keep them in stock. We got the Meyer Lemon, the Lisbon Lemon, They're all California citrus, the ever-blooming lemon so you'll always have the fruit and flowers. And they are just flying out of here," said McConnell.
Hundreds of ribbons attached to trees, shrubs and flowers signify the item has already been sold.
“We're having a hard time keeping them," said McConnell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.