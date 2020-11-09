LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to Nevada's unemployment office, the state's unemployment rate in September was still almost 9% higher than the same time last year.
Several months into the pandemic, Nevadans continue getting laid off and struggling with finding new jobs. Xavier Oliver, who said he was laid off from a Las Vegas temp agency at the end of October, is one of them.
And he’s not alone. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports that leisure and hospitality is down more than 16% since the same time last year.
Before he was laid off, Oliver said he was working at a temp agency on the Las Vegas Strip.
"We renovated Treasure Island’s hotel," said Oliver.
Now, Oliver is back to square one. He said he's been applying for several jobs but is struggling to hear back from hiring managers.
“it’s a lot of people that’s out of work that as doing, that’s been doing other things for five to 20 years, that’s all competing now for the same jobs which makes it — it makes it kind of hard,” he said.
The limited supply of jobs in the valley makes competition even tougher. For many, holiday hiring could mean hope on the horizon even if people like Oliver have to switch industries.
"I put in for UPS, FedEx this morning actually," Oliver said. "I don’t really care about switching jobs. I just need the money."
As the holiday season approaches, many companies want to hire seasonal employees to staff their stores and fulfillment centers. Here are some current examples of companies hiring in Las Vegas:
• Fedex is hiring 120 people in Nevada.
• Amazon says they are hiring 1,000 people in Nevada.
And while Oliver says losing his job has left him in a tailspin and discouraged, he is choosing to focus on the future.
“You gotta keep going,'" said Oliver.
According to DETR, the "trade, transportation and utilities" industry added the most jobs in September with 6,600 jobs over the course of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.