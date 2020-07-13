LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As parents across the valley remain concerned about the challenges of distance learning, a community on the Historic Westside is working to make sure students have internet access for their studies.
The Harrison House is working through the program “Soul City WiFi” to provide internet access to families living in the community.
The timing to complete the project has become more urgent: Clark County School District said thousands of students — mostly minorities, and many in underprivileged communities — fell behind in their studies, during mandatory closures throughout Nevada.
Plenty of community members believe such families will not be able to teach their children under a hybrid-learning model.
“It’s hard to get an education without information, and information is now coming through technology, so without technology you really are in the Dark Ages,” said Katie Duncan, executive director of the Harrison House. Organizations such as Blue Cross Blue Shield have donated to the cause, Duncan said.
Duncan hopes residents can also use the resource to search and apply for jobs.
The project is working against logistical hurdles to launch the network, as the fall semester approaches for students.
Community members said the need for Wifi is great among residents. Pastor Theresa Miller of Power of You Revelated Ministry explained that numerous impoverished residents cannot afford Wifi, among other expenses.
“It’s no secret here on the West Side that it has one of the higher numbers of poverty stricken families. When you start thinking about, ‘okay, I got to spend my money on food, clothes, shelter,’ having WiFi is way on the back burner,” Miller said.
POUR Ministry offers free tutoring to students in the neighborhood, so they do not fall behind on classes. They are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, at the basketball courts at Doolittle Park. The groups are made up of kids less then ten people.
