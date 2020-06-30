LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The latest surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County is being traced to heavily populated Hispanic communities.
COVID-19 cases among the Hispanic population are twice the amount of non-Hispanic communities, according to the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday.
The agency recorded 488 new cases along with two additional deaths in Clark County on June 30.
In an effort to reach more people in the Hispanic communities, Clark County is rolling out a public service announcement in Spanish. The announcement is to encourage everyone to get tested and to follow safety protocols that are in place.
Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick sent a message for all residents and visitors to wear a masks. She said if the county's residents wear a mask in public, then "we will be able to move forward."
Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, UMC's Infectious Disease physician, said he is puzzled why people are so resistant to wearing masks.
"I find it not a limitation of your liberties, but a sign of respect for your fellow citizens. The mask that I wear doesn't so much protect me but protects the people around me and I feel its my civic duty to do that," said Dr. Medina-Garcia.
Dr. Medina-Garcia added that it's easy to forget what you are fighting is invisible, but it can hurt you.
"Family is very important for Americans and we are all Americans, wearing a mask doesn't make you any less of an American. It makes you a better American."
(1) comment
what a way to promote mask wearing, lol is there a law stating that i am responsible for the others humans life? Civic duty? FRAUD!! you mainstream need to know what the word DUTY means, MASKS DONT WORK!! nice try btw the number of cases are down but you guys wont ever tell us the truth we only fear GOD over here!
