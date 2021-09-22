LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Feel Good Brands will be holding hiring fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday from September 23rd through October 7th.
The company is looking to fill more than 80 positions available in three food courts on the Las Vegas Strip. It includes Circus Circus Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, Treasure Island Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino. Feel Good Brands represents brands including Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Pick Up Stix, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Einstein Bros. Bagels and more.
Hiring fairs will be held inside Excalibur Hotel & Casino at the 2nd floor food court. Candidates are asked to check in at Cinnabon.
Positions available include:
- Restaurant Manager/Assistant Manager
- Cashier/Front of House Team Member
- Lead Cook / Wok Cooks
- Bakers
Candidates are asked to bring a resume and asked to apply first online at www.feelgoodbrandscorp.com/employment
