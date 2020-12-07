LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High school seniors are applying for colleges right now, despite the fact that many local seniors have been distance-learning since their junior year.
Las Vegas High School senior, Mia Estrella, said she worries about the impacts distance-learning is having on her chances of being admitted to her dream universities.
"I've always been in like this little corner of the world, I just want to go a little farther," said Estrella.
Estrella was recently accepted into University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV).
She's is waiting to hear back from California schools such as UC Riverside, Irvine, and UCLA. If the waiting period isn't anxiety-inducing enough, she says her academic scores suffered from going remote.
"Due to this distance-learning, kids are going to mess up on their grades because of the fact that they cannot comprehend with this type of learning," said Estrella.
Estrella said the learning model is impacting her grades. She said she is an interactive, hands on type of learner.
"Seeing it done in front of you, you just comprehend it better," said Estrella.
She spoke highly of a history assignment she completed during pre-pandemic days. The assignment captured Estrella’s attention and kept her engaged: "[My teacher] had us do projects that would basically have us enact these different activists, and we would sit in a table and we would talk about our different conflicts."
Now, she says her motivation decreases by the day, and adds that it's not just her.
"A lot of kids are suffering," said Estrella. "Reading is the worst for me. And having to do that the entire time, honestly, my English class has never felt more boring."
She is worried admissions staff will notice the recent dip in grades.
"Colleges are gonna, they don't distinct whether it's distance learning or not, they see the grades, and we're gonna lose our colleges because of that," said Estrella.
Still, she says she's trying to stay positive, even though right now, it's hard.
"I like to be confident. I like to have a positive outlook at life especially during this dark time," said Estrella.
