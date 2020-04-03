LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A High Desert State Prison employee tested positive for coronavirus late last week, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
NDOC said the employee began exhibiting symptoms March 25 and was confirmed positive March 26.
As a result, NDOC said state prisoners were medically isolated in their cells. The isolation period will end either after 14 days or when NDOC determines the isolation can end, according to officials.
NDOC officials said they are observing employees and inmates for signs of the virus.
