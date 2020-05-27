LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that casinos can move forward with reopening plans on June 4, multiple Las Vegas area hotel-casinos announced reopening dates for their properties.
CAESARS
Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday that in accordance with directives from Gov. Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the company will resume gaming and hospitality operations at Caesars Palace and the Flamingo on Thursday, June 4.
Additionally, according to a news release, Caesars Entertainment anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.
Both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games, the release says.
Caesars Entertainment said it will be suspecting fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.
According to the company, Caesars expects Harrah's Las Vegas and the gaming floor at The LINQ Hotel to be the next of its Las Vegas properties to reopen, with timing based on customer demand.
"Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement the Company’s previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols, which enhance the Company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. Management at both properties is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and will work to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices," the release said.
WYNN
Wynn Las Vegas announced Wednesday it would reopen both the Wynn and Encore towers on June 4.
“We are ready to provide our guests with a full Las Vegas experience with a collection of luxury amenities and unmatched service,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. “At the same time, our extensive Health & Safety Plan, validated by the nation’s leading public health experts, will enable a safe environment for our guests. The entire Wynn team is looking forward to welcoming our guests back.”
Both casinos floors were expected to reopen as well.
THE D, GOLDEN GATE
Along with owner Derek Stevens' announcement that he would give away 1,000 free flights for people to come to Las Vegas, Stevens said The D and Golden Gate would open to the public June 4.
“We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of ‘Entertainment Capital of the World,'" Stevens said. "And while we’d love for visitors to stop by Downtown Las Vegas, we primarily want to get people back to Las Vegas to experience the attractions and amenities that make it one of the greatest places on Earth.”
OTHER CASINOS
FOX5 reached out to the following hotel-casinos and asked for information on reopening dates. The following have yet to announce its plans:
- MGM Resorts
- Station Casinos
- The Cosmopolitan
- Boyd Gaming
- South Point
- The STRAT
- Treasure Island
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.