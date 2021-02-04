LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District released new data Wednesday, detailing where Clark County residents may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The report, now part of SNHD's daily COVID-19 dashboard, shows where people who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus. It details how many exposures were seen in the last 30 days and overall since the beginning of the pandemic.
Public areas that typically hold lots of people, such as food establishments, medical facilities and hotels and casinos, top the list.
Here are the top possible exposure spots as of Feb. 4, 2021:
|Exposure place type
|Cumulative exposures
|Last 30 days
|Other (not specified)
|23,819
|3,366
|Food establishment
|13,146
|1,969
|Hotel/motel
|12,219
|1,078
|Medical facility
|11,851
|1,084
|Work
|6,870
|1,490
|Grocery store
|6,775
|1,410
|Casino
|5,482
|803
|School
|2,267
|313
|Long term care/nursing home/assisted living/retirement community
|1,893
|218
|Air travel
|1,388
|281
|General store/shop
|1,115
|232
|Gas station
|720
|114
|Group living
|633
|69
|Gym
|576
|108
|Bar
|557
|59
|Convenient store
|555
|82
|Other places with large groups of people
|494
|62
|Correctional facility
|485
|36
|Church/religious gathering
|437
|79
|Social event/party
|380
|83
|Laboratory
|368
|18
|Mall
|270
|36
|Daycare
|257
|20
|Bank
|223
|36
|Spent time with visitors out of state
|197
|56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.