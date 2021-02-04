Virus Outbreak-Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District released new data Wednesday, detailing where Clark County residents may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The report, now part of SNHD's daily COVID-19 dashboard, shows where people who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus. It details how many exposures were seen in the last 30 days and overall since the beginning of the pandemic.

Public areas that typically hold lots of people, such as food establishments, medical facilities and hotels and casinos, top the list.

Here are the top possible exposure spots as of Feb. 4, 2021:

Exposure place type  Cumulative exposures Last 30 days
 Other (not specified) 23,819 3,366
 Food establishment 13,146 1,969
 Hotel/motel 12,219 1,078
 Medical facility 11,851 1,084
 Work 6,870 1,490
 Grocery store 6,775 1,410
 Casino 5,482 803
 School 2,267 313
 Long term care/nursing home/assisted living/retirement community 1,893 218
 Air travel 1,388 281
 General store/shop 1,115 232
 Gas station 720 114
 Group living 633 69
 Gym 576 108
 Bar 557 59
 Convenient store 555 82
 Other places with large groups of people 494 62
 Correctional facility 485 36
 Church/religious gathering 437 79
 Social event/party 380 83
 Laboratory 368 18
 Mall 270 36
 Daycare 257 20
 Bank 223 36
 Spent time with visitors out of state 197 56

FULL DASHBOARD DATA CAN BE FOUND HERE.

