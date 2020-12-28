LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said changes will be coming to unemployment benefits after President Donald Trump officially signed a new stimulus bill extending benefits.
The Continued Assistance Act, signed Dec. 27, extends benefits for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
Nevada DETR said it could still take up to two weeks to receive guidance from the Department of Labor on how to implement new federal unemployment programs, even though the department said $300 payments for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) could start this week.
Officials with Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will hold a press call Thursday on ongoing stimulus bill discussions.
"DETR is preparing to reprogram its system to process claims for the additional benefits," officials said in a statement. "As was the case with previous federal unemployment programs, DETR must receive guidance from the Department of Labor before it can fully implement the changes and begin issuing payments."
CHANGES TO FILING
Three important changes will be implemented after the passage of the new stimulus bill, including two updates to PUA filing:
- Claimants getting PUA after 12/27/20 will be required to provide documentation of their self-employment earnings.
- Claimants getting PUA will be required to verify their identity.
- Claimants in any program will be disqualified for refusing to work without good cause.
WHAT TO DO?
Nevada DETR said normal unemployment insurance (UI) claimants should continue filing for benefits. Claimants for PUA, PEUC and FPUC will have to wait until Nevada DETR implements a filing system after guidance is provided from the Department of Labor.
More information will be provided on detr.nv.gov as it becomes available.
