LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Casino groups across the Las Vegas Strip have updated their mask policies in response the CDC's guidance that eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.
Here's a look at each casino group's updated mask guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
This list will be updated as more groups provide their new guidance.
THE COSMOPOLITAN:
In a statement provided to FOX5, the Cosmopolitan said it will not longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear masks on property. The change went into effect on Thursday, May 13, according to the statement.
In alignment with the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s guidance, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear masks on property, effective as of Thursday, May 13. Those not considered to be fully vaccinated by CDC standards remain required to wear face coverings until further notice. Additional information on resort health and safety guidelines can be found here: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/health-and-sanitization-guidelines
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT:
Golden Entertainment, which owns The Strat and PT's Taverns, released the following statement:
Effective immediately and in alignment with federal and state guidelines, both team members and guests who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks inside any Golden Entertainment, Inc. property in Nevada, including the company’s 66 PT’s Taverns.
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL:
MGM Resorts International announced on Friday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks at any of its Las Vegas properties, effective at noon on Friday, May 14.
In a notice to employees, CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle noted that at this time, employees are still required to wear masks while on property, even if they are fully vaccinated.
THE VENETIAN/PALAZZO:
The Venetian announced that fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks on the property, effective 2 p.m. Friday, while in most areas of the resort. At this time, team members of the Venetian Resort are still required to wear a company-issued face mask while on property, the company says.
In response to guidance from the state of Nevada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a face mask, effective 2 p.m. today, while in most areas of The Venetian Resort. At this time, Team Members of The Venetian Resort are still required to wear a company-issued face masks while on property.
WYNN RESORTS:
Beginning Thursday, May 13, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore said guests
are not required to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated and are required to wear a mask if they are not. "The resort trusts guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status."
According to the company, employees who have provided vaccination verification will not be required to wear a mask and those who have not provided vaccination verification will be required to wear a mask while at the resort.
