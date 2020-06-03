LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that casinos can move forward with reopening plans on June 4, multiple Las Vegas area hotel-casinos announced reopening dates for their properties.
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S
Arizona Charlie's Boulder and Decatur locations will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on June 4.
Initially, the main casino, bingo halls and Sourdough Cafés at both Arizona Charlie’s locations will reopen, with more restaurants and bars opening later.
The properties will reopen on the same day as three of Golden Entertainment's Pahrump properties.
BOYD GAMING
Boyd Gaming announced Wednesday it would open some of its Nevada properties on June 4.
The properties that will open June 4 include:
- The Orleans
- Gold Coast
- Suncoast
- Aliante
- Cannery
- Sam's Town
- Fremont
- California
- Joker's Wild
“We are excited for the opportunity to resume operations in our home state of Nevada,” Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith said in a statement. “By the first week of June, we look forward to having 19 of our 29 properties across the country back in operation, and we are optimistic that we will be able to reopen most of our remaining properties by the end of June."
Not all amenities will reopen on June 4. Buffets, movie theaters, spas, fitness centers and showrooms will stay closed at Boyd Gaming properties during the initial phase of reopening.
Fremont will be the only Boyd Gaming property to offer valet service. Restaurant and bar openings will vary by property.
CAESARS
Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday that in accordance with directives from Gov. Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the company will resume gaming and hospitality operations at Caesars Palace and the Flamingo on Thursday, June 4. Those properties will open at 10 a.m.
Due to customer demand, Caesars announced a few days later that they would also open Harrah's Las Vegas on June 5 at 11 a.m.
"Initial customer demand to visit the Las Vegas Strip has been much stronger than anticipated, triggering our decision to reopen Harrah’s Las Vegas, in addition to Caesars Palace, Flamingo and LINQ Promenade, next week,” Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming back guests and employees to a casino resort environment where our enhanced health and safety protocols will be highly visible, including social distancing, frequent cleaning and sanitizing throughout the properties, as well as daily health screenings for all employees who will be at work."
Additionally, according to a news release, Caesars Entertainment anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen. The High Roller will reopen at noon June 4.
Both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games, the release says. The company confirmed in a tweet that buffets are not part of its "initial reopening plans." Caesars said it will "continue to monitor the evolving situation and provide updates on our buffet" as they become available.
Buffets are not a part of our initial reopening plans, but we will continue to monitor the evolving situation and provide updates on our buffet as we have them available.— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) May 28, 2020
Caesars Entertainment said it will be suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.
"Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement the Company’s previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols, which enhance the Company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. Management at both properties is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and will work to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices," the release said.
CIRCUS CIRCUS
Circus Circus will reopen its doors at 9 a.m. Thursday with safety precautions in place.
The reopening includes a renovation of the Slots-A-Fun casino, with the added offering of $1 hot dogs and beer. The Adventuredome, Midway and Circus Acts will resume operations.
THE COSMOPOLITAN
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that it would reopen on June 4 at 10 a.m. pending approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The hotel and casino says it has created a comprehensive internal plan that builds on existing health and safety guidelines and addresses new operations and reporting processes. The plan includes enhancements to sanitation, non-invasive temperature screenings and floor plan and furniture reconfiguration to accommodate social distancing requirements.
The Cosmopolitan provides further information for guests and visitors about health and sanitation on its website.
THE D, GOLDEN GATE
Along with owner Derek Stevens' announcement that he would give away 1,000 free flights for people to come to Las Vegas, Stevens said The D and Golden Gate would open to the public on June 4.
“We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of ‘Entertainment Capital of the World,'" Stevens said. "And while we’d love for visitors to stop by Downtown Las Vegas, we primarily want to get people back to Las Vegas to experience the attractions and amenities that make it one of the greatest places on Earth.”
Both properties will resume full operation at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. The hotels and some restaurants will be open by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, said a spokesperson for The D and Golden Gate.
EL CORTEZ
El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont and 6th streets will reopen at 8 a.m. June 4, said the historic property's general manager.
"El Cortez has been a landmark of Downtown and the Las Vegas community since 1941," said Kenny Epstein, owner. "We miss our extended El Cortez family of employees and guests and we are very excited to welcome them back safely on June 4th."
Operators corrected the reopening time from midnight in a release June 1.
"Please note there has been a change in plans regarding the highly anticipated reopening of El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas. As of today, the new opening time will be Thursday, June 4 at 8 a.m. PST."
ELLIS ISLAND
Ellis Island Casino and Brewery confirmed they will reopen June 4. The property is at 4178 Koval Lane, near the Las Vegas Strip and Flamingo Road.
GOLDEN NUGGET
Golden Nugget's website updated Wednesday to share the hotel will reopen Wednesday, June 3 at 3 p.m., and the rest of the downtown property will reopen June 4.
"We can't wait to welcome you back, and just in time for summer fun," the website states.
MGM RESORTS
MGM Resorts announced Wednesday that it will reopen the Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature on June 4.
At opening, according to a news release, amenities at all properties will be limited. "As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on the Strip will reopen," the release said.
"Out hearts go out to everyone in the communities where we operate, and around the world, who has been personally impacted during this time of crisis," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' Acting CEO and President. "As we plan for these openings, the health and safety or our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best - entertain. The team is ready and we can't wait."
M RESORT
M Resort announced it would reopen June 4 at 8 a.m.
“While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority," M Resort general manager Hussain Mahrous said in a statement. "With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions.
Multiple amenities will remain closed at M Resort, including the spa, pool, convention center area, banquet services and valet.
THE PLAZA
The Plaza announced in a statement on that it will reopen on June 4 at 9 a.m.
All staff will be required to wear masks, have their temperature taken before starting work, enter via a designated location, and observe social distancing.
Guests will also be encouraged to wear masks (although not required) and receive an amenity kit at check-in with a complimentary mask for their use. Curbside check-in has been added to minimize contact, and guests will enter the property through a limited number of doors.
Plexiglass barriers at the registration desk and numerous touchless hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the property, the release said.
SAHARA
Sahara Las Vegas announced on Twitter it will reopen on June 4.
The property on the north end of the Strip will do a phased reopening. The casino floor, rooftop pools and several dining outlets including Northside Café, CASBAR Lounge and Starbucksm will be open the first day back.
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés will resume operations on June 5.
Sahara Las Vegas said in a press release they will follow a "comprehensive health and safety plan under the resort’s SAHARA Cares program."
“We remain resolute in ensuring both guests and team members can feel safe when they come to our resort,” said Paul Hobson, SAHARA Las Vegas Senior Vice President and General Manager, in a written statement. “Our guests may notice some of the changes we have made for safety, however what hasn’t changed is our commitment to delivering the same great, personalized experience they’ve come to expect from us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back on June 4.”
For more information, visit SAHARALasVegas.com.
STATION CASINOS
Station Casinos announced Wednesday it would open some of its Las Vegas properties on June 4.
Station Casinos had previously announced a phased reopening plan. Properties opening on June 4 include:
- Red Rock
- Green Valley Ranch
- Santa Fe Station
- Boulder Station
- Palace Station
- Sunset Station
- All Wildfire division properties
The ice rink at Fiesta Henderson will also open. Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho will remain closed for now, Station Casinos said.
SILVERTON
A representative for the Silverton Casino Hotel on Blue Diamond Road off the Strip said they plan to reopen June 4 at 10 a.m.
SILVER SEVENS
Silver Sevens has announced that it will reopen its casino June 4 at 10 a.m. The property's preliminary hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday through Saturday.
Silver Sevens says that initially they plan to open slots and limited food and beverage.
As of June 4, the property will be taking reservations for hotel stays starting on June 18.
SOUTH POINT
In a statement, South Point announced they will reopen June 4 pending approval.
"Pending final approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Governor’s office, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is planning to open on June 4, 2020," a property spokesperson said in a statement.
THE STRAT
The Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod is reopening 8 a.m. on June 4, according to Golden Entertainment.
Upon reopening, the property will offer up to a 45% discount on room reservations. The property will be limited to 50% capacity to follow local health guidelines. "All health and safety measures, daily operations and hours are subject to change based on any updates from the state," said a statement from the company.
Much of The STRAT will reopen in this initial reopening phase, including the casino and 24-hour STRAT Café on the main floor, as well as much of the SkyPod, including the 100+ story Observation Deck, along with 108 Eats and 108 Drinks; select attractions: Big Shot and SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW; and the award-winning Top of the World restaurant.
Golden Entertainment's health and safety guidelines can be read by clicking here.
TREASURE ISLAND
Treasure Island announced it will reopen June 4 at 9 a.m.
Upon reopening, the property will offer free self parking. Other amenities reopening include the pool, spa, restaurants and gift shops.
The sports book at Treasure Island will reopen June 5.
TUSCANY SUITES
Tuscany confirmed on Twitter Wednesday the casino would reopen June 4 at 4 a.m. The property had previously opened its hotel and pool.
With Gov. Sisolak's second phase of reopening, Tuscany is restarting live entertainment at its Piazza Lounge on Friday, May 29.
THE VENETIAN AND PALAZZO
The Venetian and Palazzo will reopen June 4 at 9 a.m.
Venetian representatives boast that the Venetian is the largest resort on the Las Vegas Strip, and with both towers open, will allow for good social distancing on the property.
“While our doors have been closed, we have been busy preparing for this very moment,” Venetian Resorts COO George Markantonis said in a statement. “Our team rallied around the call to reimagine our resort experience so guests can enjoy the excitement of Las Vegas with the comfort of knowing that we’ve addressed important touchpoints to minimize their risk and enhance their safety.”
WYNN AND ENCORE
Wynn Las Vegas and Encore announced a revised opening time on June 4. The properties will open its doors at 10 A.M. to visitors and guest. They previously announced an opening time of midnight.
“We are ready to provide our guests with a full Las Vegas experience with a collection of luxury amenities and unmatched service,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. “At the same time, our extensive Health & Safety Plan, validated by the nation’s leading public health experts, will enable a safe environment for our guests. The entire Wynn team is looking forward to welcoming our guests back.”
Both casinos floors were expected to reopen as well.
JERRY"S NUGGET
Jerry's Nugget will welcome guests starting June 4 at 9 a.m.
The casino will offer gaming and restaurants, while keeping the health and safety of guests and staff as their top priority.
“Throughout its history, Jerry’s Nugget has maintained a strong reputation with regards to cleanliness. As third generation owners, we have inherited and pridefully accept these high standards of care,” says Joseph Stamis, Jerry’s Nugget Executive. “The casino air filters have been cleaned and changed out and all casino carpet was shampooed or replaced during the shutdown,” he says.
Cleaning and sanitation policies will be in place as well as social distancing requirements.
Masks will be available to guests who don't have one, however the public should be prepared. Temperature check will be done prior to entry, and hand sanitizer will be throughout the casino. Staff will be required to wear face coverings during their shift. Arcade and valet amenities will remain closed.
Staff will trained to comply the casino's health and safety plan. Gaming machines and table games will be deep cleaned.
Guests will be asked to maintain social distancing with marked floor signage. Restaurants will operate at limited capacity and visitors will be spaced out. Visitors will find limited seating at slots, table games, bingo, keno, and sports book.
FOX5 reached out to several hotel-casinos and asked for information on reopening dates. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
(12) comments
The country is broke, unemployment is at a level never seen before, and civil disobedience is out of control. If you don't take disappointment very well, I suggest you don't get your hopes up over this "Grand Re-Opening" fiasco.
Exactly. Nothing. Just as all your remarks to others here always. NOTHING.as always.
Will they all open at midnight??
Makes me really miss the mob. They would have Sissy-lack to pound sand when he told them to close.
Your a strange person
I for one do not miss the time our city was controlled by lawless criminals that could not be held accountable to the laws of the United States.
Who do you think is running it now?
I think it is currently being run by individuals elected by the people of Nevada, many of whom have major character flaws, but I'm willing to bet most do not run organized crime syndicates.
Now we have Corporate thieves hiding behind lawyers and making own laws as they wish. So what is the difference??? Sisolak???
We had corporate thieves hiding behind lawyers at the before, during, and after the era of the mob in Las Vegas. It has improved since the era of the Robber Barons on the Comstock or the political machine of George Wingfield.
Tell Dorothy and the Wizard I said Hello.
I'm not sure what your comment has with this conversation, but I love the Wizard of Oz and would be happy to discuss it. The original book is actually based on Progressive Party politics from the 1890s with Dorothy representing the youth of America and the Wizard the President of the United States. Though in the book the slippers are silver representing the progressive push for bimetallism.
