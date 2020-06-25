LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During a mask mandate announcement Wednesday night, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said law enforcement agencies would not be required to wear masks due to safety concerns with the job. Police agencies in Southern Nevada are now evaluating whether they will wear masks while on the job.

Gov. Sisolak announced the requirement June 25, saying that wearing a mask would significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the community after continuous upticks in cases around the state.

Nevada Gov. Sisolak mandates face coverings in public Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response and reopening plans on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield said prior to the governor's order, Metro officers had the option to wear masks while on the job. However, officers that work in the detention center were required to wear face masks.

No firm guidance has been given on whether Metro will make face masks mandatory for officers.

"The department is reviewing the governor's orders at this time," Hadfield said.

Henderson Police Department Officer Katrina Farrell also said the department was evaluating the governor's directive.

"We are currently working through the governor's mandates," Farrell said. Farrell said HPD had not issued guidance on face coverings prior to the governor's announcement.

MASKS REQUIRED

Two agencies said they have required officers to wear face coverings and would continue to do so under the new directive.

"Effective April 8, 2020, face coverings have been required for all NHP personnel while interacting with the public while on duty," Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said in a statement. NHP said there would be "no changes" given the governor's order.

North Las Vegas Police said they had been requiring masks for officers since the early weeks of the pandemic and would continue to do so.

"We have been very proactive on this issue," North Las Vegas spokesperson Patrick Walker said in a statement. "When the pandemic began, we were the only agency in Southern Nevada that mandated all of our officers wear masks at all times. Specific to Emergency Directive 24, we will continue to mandate our officers wear masks at all times."