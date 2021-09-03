LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the housing market in the Las Vegas Valley among the hottest in the country, real estate website Zillow shared the most popular zip codes for home shoppers.
According to Zillow, the list was comprised after reviewing the number of page views on every home listed for sale across the Las Vegas area in July. The list indicates ZIP codes where prospective buyers are looking for homes the most.
Based on the findings, Green Valley South topped the list with homes typically valued at $399,260, according to Zillow. The website adds that each of the top five ZIP codes for home shoppers have homes higher than the typical home in the metro: $360,345.
According to Zillow, for Las Vegas metro home shoppers, these are the five ZIP codes with the highest median page views per listing:
- 89074, where typical home values are $399,260
- 89179, where typical home values are $405,362
- 89138, where typical home values are $628,716
- 89143, where typical home values are $378,227
- 89131, where typical home values are $450,543
Zillow says that across the U.S., high competition for available listings is helping to push up home prices. Las Vegas metro home values are up 21.5% year over year, while inventory is 32.2% lower than a year ago, Zillow says.
