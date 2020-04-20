LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something? There’s a place for Las Vegas locals to barter, trade and swap for it online.
“That was the weirdest thing for me, we’re out of toilet paper,” Veronica Coon said. She never understood panic buying, but it did leave her friends panicking online.
“I saw friends posting they needed wipes, they needed toilet paper, they needed this,” she said. She and her friends started trading among each other. That’s when she got the idea to start a community group on Facebook to barter.
“I was floored,” she said. “I just thought I was going to help a few people and within 24 hours we had a thousand people in the group. And I felt there’s a definite need for this.”
The group is called COVID-19 Barter Group – Southern NV.
It’s simple, members just post what they need and in exchange, what they’re willing to offer.
“I don’t ever want to be without eggs again,” Coon said. “You know, that was a hard one for us, not being able to find eggs, flour.”
A bag of flour for a bottle of hand sanitizer, members swap some of the most sought-after goods.
“I kind of knew it would come to things like that,” Coon said. She grew up with her grandmother who was born during the Great Depression. So she heard stories of people bartering then. “If it did, I would have the ways and the means. In my family, we have food storage, so we had things we could trade if we needed it.”
Coon said it started with toilet paper. But recently, more people are asking for baking ingredients, flour, eggs and yeast. “And in the last week, it’s been masks and gloves.”
Coon said it’s less about making an even trade. Most people simply offer what they have and donate it to those in need.
“It’s amazing to see people come forward within a matter of minutes, people are posting things that they have, things they can give,” she said.
She also created the group as a place to help people who can’t go out, including senior citizens and single parents.
“It’s really sad honestly to see it,” she said. “We can’t help everybody but with a collective, it’s helping a lot of people. I definitely have my faith in humanity is rebuilt because of this.”
Some, including Coon, will drive across town to make an exchange or delivery.
“We do it with no contact, like I have my little red crate so when people need something, I just put it outside,” Coon said. For the Henderson resident, this is all about helping each other. She never thought 4,000 people would connect over the search for toilet paper.
“It’s been helpful to me and my heart because I like to give and I can’t go to church,” she said. “It’s my way of being able to give back to the community.”
Members also post when they see goods in stock at valley stores.
