LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson woman created an online community to “adopt the front line" and now the group is gaining national attention.
“We’ve been able to achieve an adoption within 24 hours,” Yvette Zolina said.
She created the Facebook group as a fun way to connect and thank essential workers.
“We’ve had many doctors, we’ve had many nurses, many police officers, EMTs, we’ve even had a couple of grocery store employees reach out to us and they got adopted,” she said.
The concept started online as a way to support high school seniors, since they’ll miss out on some memories. People across the country and in Las Vegas have been signing up to adopt them. Zolina’s daughter is one of those adoptees. She is a senior at Foothill High School.
In turn, Zolina adopted other seniors and that’s when she thought front line workers should feel that same support.
“It’s just taken off,” she said. She started the page less than two weeks ago, and it has grown to thousands of members cross country.
“We have members all the way from Hawaii and we have four people who just joined our group all the way from Spain,” she said.
It’s simple: People can nominate their front line hero, post their picture with a short bio. Then others can adopt them.
“A lot of our folks have posted their gifts, and they’re receiving all tons of sorts of things, anywhere from a card to a cake to a gift basket,” Zolina said. “I saw this morning, someone needed shoes and they got a gift certificate to Vans to buy some shoes. It’s a vast range and it’s so overwhelming.
“I see a lot of our local Vegas folks adopting a lot of people from other states and countries,” Zolina said. “I think the outcome of this whole “Adopt a Front liner” is just really really positive.”
For more information, visit the Facebook group by clickin here.
