LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It was a typical Friday afternoon at Twitchell Elementary School in Henderson. Kids were laughing, goofing off and looking forward to the weekend.
When the final bell rang, Vanessa Whitley, who teaches 4th grade at the school, remembers hugging her students goodbye.
"I just remember that Friday, March 13th," said Whitley. "We were saying bye, it was a fun Friday with the kids. I said, 'See ya Monday!'"
It would be the last time Whitley would see her students in her classroom. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak closed all state schools on that Sunday. The news was especially heartbreaking for Whitley who is retiring at the end of the school year.
"I cried like a baby, I couldn't stop crying," she said. "I didn't have the final hug, the final goodbye, the final see ya later Mrs. Whitley."
Adding to her disappointment is the fact her son Colin was in her 4th grade class this year. It was an experience they both looked forward to and were both devastated when it ended so abruptly.
"You have this grand idea about ending the year with your own son in your class and that makes it more special," Whitley sighed, then added, " You just go with the flow."
Whitley is six months pregnant and is retiring to be with her soon-to-be-born baby girl. Under quarantine and teaching her students online is not how she pictured her 18-year teaching career ending. Whitley said she'll miss a lot about teaching: the daily hugs, the smiles, the camaraderie with teachers and the thousands of students she's met along the way.
"Stopping all this, retiring, I want to be with my baby, but my heart will always be part of this," she said gesturing toward the school. "That won't ever go away."
A group of Whitley's students surprised her by texting a retirement video to her phone. "We love you Mrs. Whitley!" shouted one group. "You are my favorite teacher ever!" shouted another. "Have fun with your baby girl," one group said.
Whitley looked up from the phone in tears saying, "I love those kids."
Her final day will be May 20.
