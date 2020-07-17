HENDERSON(FOX5) -- A Henderson shade company that started making personal protective equipment (PPE) back in March has no plans of stopping.
"It was the farthest thing from our mind that we’d ever be making PPE," said Polar Shades Owner Steve Mevius.
Mevius said in March that making PPE was temporary and was meant to help local hospitals and first responders, who at the time were struggling to get what they need.
Now it's becoming a permanent part of his business.
"The first month and a half was extremely busy. We were going 24 hours a day seven days a week. We had a little bit of a lull and as you can see it’s picked back up," said Mevius.
He said crews have sped up production too. They’ve made more than 150,000 masks and have enough material to make hundreds of thousands more. The team has also put together more than 500,000 gowns.
"Our employees, it makes them feel good when they come to work they know that every gown they make has the potential of saving someone’s life."
Polar Shades still donates some of the PPE to frontline workers. Mevius said they’re part of the reason he’s expanding his business.
To help offset the costs, the company sells their products too.
"If we break even we break even but other than that we’re doing what we think is best for the community" said Mevius.
Mevius said they’ve had to hire more workers to keep up with the demand of making PPE and shades.
"With people being quarantined, staying at home, their stay-cations, they’re investing in their homes. So we’ve seen a really big increase in the exterior shade business."
Plus he’s using his shade expertise to create new products. His team created stationary and retractable clear vinyl panels that can hang from the ceiling or be mounted.
It's called the ViruShield.
"If you’re in an office environment conference room and you’re going to have a meeting you can hit a button and this virus shield will come down and give you the separation that you want so you won’t necessarily have to always wear a mask," said Mevius.
He said he feels lucky his company is able to help the community.
"When I started this in ‘94 in my backyard I never dreamed of what we’re doing now."
Mevius said he's shopping around for specialty equipment to make N95 masks. He said they aren’t produced in Nevada right now and once he finds the right machinery he could make more than 20 million a year.
