LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson is looking for volunteers to help with its COVID-19 vaccination program.
The volunteers would do mostly administrative work. Some will be assigned to greeting those coming for their COVID-19 shots and guiding them through the building and parking lot.
The city is asking for volunteers to commit to 16 hours within a three-week period. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and complete a background check paid for by the city.
Applications to volunteer can be found on the city's volunteer opportunities webpage on the left-hand side.
