HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department is preparing several contingency plans in case programs are allowed to start for the summer.
Adam Blackmore, Henderson's Recreation Superintendent said that numerous plans have been discussed, and feature policies promoting social distancing.
"We have plans A, B, C, D -- all the way down the line for the extension of the stay at home order or different modifications to social distancing," said Blackmore.
Henderson is actively recruiting part-time employees to work pools, recreation centers and other programs. The city's human resources department has switched to a virtual hiring process to get new employees ready to go.
New and current lifeguards are even going to through virtual training sessions in anticipation for the start of the summer pool season.
"For the most part we're really trying to come up with some kind of adaptive strategy to get as many of our recreation centers and events and all of our day to day operations back into play for the residents of Henderson," said Blackmore.
According to Blackmore, Henderson could see some facilities open as soon as May 4.
The City of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas said they are waiting for more information regarding the current restrictions. Clark County didn't respond to media requests on the subject.
To apply for seasonal or part-time employment visit City of Henderson.com.
