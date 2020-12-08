LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department on Tuesday warned residents that the department is seeing an increase in calls regarding children being left unattended in vehicles.
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Henderson police reminded parents that "COVID is not an excuse to leave your children unattended in a car."
The department noted that it is "seeing an increase in these types of calls involving children left in car seats."
Parents! COVID is not an excuse to leave your children unattended in a car. We are seeing an increase in these types of calls involving children left in car seats. Worrying about your child getting COVID or wearing a face mask is no reason to leave them behind. #HPDCares pic.twitter.com/8MesFEk0fs— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) December 8, 2020
"Worrying about your child getting COVID or wearing a face mask is no reason to leave them behind," Henderson police said in the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.