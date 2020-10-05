HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson announced a grant program to help residents affected by COVID-19 with utility expenses.
Henderson's Resident Recovery Grant Program is aimed at getting families money to help with childcare, utilities and internet.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, it is imperative that we seek effective ways to assist our neighbors who cannot pay for the basic services that allow them to return to work, keep their utility services and ensure their children do not fall behind in their education,” said City Manager Richard Derrick. “Through this recovery program, we believe thousands will get the help they need to successfully meet their financial challenges.
To qualify, residents must live within the boundaries of Henderson.Applicants can file a form that will make them eligible for three categories of assistance.
Resident Recovery Grant program pays for the following:
Utilities – Up to $1,000 per household. To qualify, applicant’s ability to pay for utilities has been impacted by COVID-19 and in jeopardy of losing essential utilities like water, sewer, energy, and gas.
Childcare – Each eligible household will receive $2,700. To qualify, applicant’s ability to pay for childcare has been impacted by COVID-19 and application must provide name, date of birth and school attending for each child.
Educational Internet Service – Up to $360 per household. To qualify, applicant’s ability to pay for K-12 educational internet service has been impacted by COVID-19.
The grant program is made possible from CARES Act funding and totals around $4.7 million.
Families will be awarded on a first-come, first -served basis. New applications will be accepted through November 30 or until funds run out. The money is taxable.
For more information visit the City of Henderson website.
