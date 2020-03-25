HENDERSON (FOX5) — The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department said it is offering childcare services for first responders.
Childcare services started on March 16, after Gov. Steve Sisolak activated several directives to combat the spread of COVID-19.
At first, the program was open to city employees and first responders, but now any first responder that lives in the city of Henderson is eligible.
Henderson parks and recreation staff are operating two 24-hour childcare centers but beginning March 30 the department will only utilize one center. Part-time and full-time, along with Henderson police are working to staff the childcare centers and keep kids safe.
According to a media release, the city is taking precautions with people entering the centers and screening via taking temperatures and various questions. Social distancing is being practiced with all activities.
Kids have the option to play by themselves or with one staff member. Staff are encouraging small groups and handwashing. Toys and games are also being sanitized after every use.
Any first responders who live in Henderson and are interested in the free childcare can email the City of Henderson or call (702) 267-5800 and select option one. The city will need to verify your first responder status, so identification will be required.
The childcare program is available to children 12 weeks to 14 years old, and kids will be provided three meals per day, including snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.