LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MDX Labs in Henderson is the only laboratory in Nevada offering access to the QuikSal oral rinse COVID-19 test.
With long lines at testing sites being reported across the country, MDX Labs says it is ready and able to meet demand in southern Nevada.
The organization is offering the QuikSal oral rinse collection device. The only lab in Nevada to do so. QuikSal eliminates the need for the often-uncomfortable nasal swab test. Each oral rinse contains 2 ml of liquid which is swished in the mouth for one minute and then returned to the container. Test material is then processed at MDX Labs in Henderson and test results emailed to the client.
MDX Labs is offering COVID-19 testing at three locations in southern Nevada with results usually provided within 24 hours.
- Eastern - 8695 S Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123 (Next to Nevada Adult Day Care)
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Sunset - 3571 E Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120 (Directly across the street from Auto Zone)
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Jones - 2000 S. Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146 (Between Sahara and Oakey; next to Nevada Adult Day Healthcare Center)
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The QuikSale oral rinse collection device is covered by private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. Testing for those without insurance is covered by The Cares Act. For more information, click here.
