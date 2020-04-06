LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Hyundai is offering first responders, healthcare workers and those in the military free vehicles services during the COVID-19 crisis.
DETAILS
- Free towing
- Free labor for critical repairs
- Up to $145 in free labor for non-critical repairs
The deal was announced April 4. Henderson Hyundai is also offering a complimentary wash and cleaning to disinfect vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.