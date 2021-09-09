LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine yet? For a limited time, the city of Henderson is offering $100 Amazon gift cards to those who receive their first or second shot of the vaccine.
According to a news release, the giveaway will begin Thursday at the CSN Henderson Vaccination POD operated by the Southern Nevada Health District.
The vaccination site is administering the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Nevadans 12 years of age and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, the release notes. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for ages 12-15.
Gift cards will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. CSN Henderson is located at 700 College Drive in Henderson.
