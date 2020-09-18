HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson couple created a device that allows children to trick-o-treat from a safe distance.
Brittanie and Ryan Thienes named it the "hallow-tube" and they said it could help save their favorite holiday.
"We do Halloween year-round so this is what we think about," said Brittanie.
Halloween is everywhere in the Thienes household. Decorations cover their front lawn, pumpkins cover their clothes, skulls hang from Brittanie's ears and Ryan has a Halloween tattoo.
"Halloween is basically better than Christmas for us, no offense. We still love Christmas but it's the best thing on earth for us," said Ryan.
They're not alone.
"It’s a really fun community to be a part of we call it the 'Haunt community,'" said Brittanie.
The couple started thinking of pandemic friendly trick-o-treating back in May.
"That little sense of normalcy, something that kids look forward to every year. I look forward to it every year. We sit out here and we love seeing the kids run up from either the cars or walking around. It’s a fun way to get to know your neighbors and the community," said Brittanie.
The couple spends weeks making sure every inch of the front yard is decked out by October first.
"What we have behind me is only about probably about 10 percent of what we’re going to be putting out," said Ryan.
They said there will be music, fog, sounds and hopefully kids.
The hallow-tube lets neighbors pop candy through the chute, straight into the kid’s bags. Once the couple built it with the right materials they designed a stand that allows it to tilt.
The couple said there have been similar designs from other members of the haunt community.
"What gives ours a little bit of a different vibe is the mobility," said Brittanie.
They said it would work for a trick-0-treating parade too.
"Instead of having all the kids come up to the front door, the cars, safely and slowly, should drive by the neighborhood and whoever wants to hand out candy or treats should be at the end of the driveway and each car can pull up, stop and they can give them the candy," said Ryan.
Brittanie added, "That’s what’s great about the tube is it can go up and down. So if you have a car that’s higher or you have a car that’s lower, the kids want to stick their bags out the car window or you want to stick it straight into the car window, you can do that too," said Brittanie.
Ryan said a car parade could also help with the overall safety of kids because they wouldn't be walking on the street.
Governor Sisolak said he hasn’t made any decisions about Halloween yet but the Thienes’ aren’t taking any chances.
"It’s all about saving Halloween!" said Brittanie.
The couple sells hallow-tubes but they're also encouraging community members to make their own and put their own spin on it. They posted a video about how to make one.
