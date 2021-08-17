LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson couple was served with eviction papers after owners decided to sell the property. The couple found ways to stay current with their bills, even applying for the CARES Housing Assistance Program. With only a few weeks to find a new place to live, the couple is faced with a housing nightmare.
Kathy and Mike Searle have called Henderson home for the past few years. The Searles rented a home with pool to escape the cold winters of Utah. Mike ran a towing business and recently retired, while Kathy works as a quality assurance nurse.
Like many families, the Searles experienced financial hardships. After months of limited income, Mike began driving for UBER. In February 2020, during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, Mike's doctor advised him to stop driving for UBER to protect his fragile state of health. The loss of income didn't hit the Searles hard until Mike could qualify for unemployment or disability. On one income, Kathy Searle kept the household afloat, but two surgeries later the couple suffered a crushing blow leaving them unable to pay rent or utilities.
The Searles applied for CHAP benefits in March 2021. The waiting period for funds to be approved resulted in the couple losing a vehicle to repossession and nearly losing their second car to late title loan payments. On July 1, CHAP benefits were approved and the Searles were able to catch up on past due payments.
Things were beginning to turn around for the Searles, but on July 27 the property management company notified couple that the owners of the home they were renting wanted to sell. Mike and Kathy were served with a 30-day notice to vacate on August 10.
With a handful of days to move and secure a new residence, the Searles are finding it hard to find a place within their budget. They have spent hundreds of dollars in application fees and found they can't qualify for rental properties due to their credit history.
The Searles remain hopeful they can find a new place to live before the end of August.
