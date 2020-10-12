LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dragonridge Country Club in Henderson was fined by Nevada OSHA for an event hosted by a Raiders player that did not comply with COVID-19 safety directives.

According to the violation summary, Dragonridge "hosted an event at which employees where the 50-person limit of attendees was exceeded, and face coverings were not being worn as required."

The country club was fined $10,930 for the violations, OSHA reported.

The fines stemmed from a Darren Waller Foundation event at Dragonridge Country Club hosted on Sept. 29. Footage and photos from the event showed many maskless attendees and a lack of social distancing.

Several Las Vegas Raiders players were fined by the NFL as a result of the event.

Host Darren Waller was fined $30,000 for his part of the event; quarterback Derek Carr was fined $15,000.

The event reportedly raised $300,000 to help young people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

Coach Jon Gruden said the players made a "mistake" not wearing masks at the event. Gruden was previously fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask properly during the Raiders' game versus New Orleans.

The City of Henderson previously fined Dragonridge $2,000 for the event violations.